Mariner LLC Buys 13,032 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $1,283,280. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPST

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.