Mariner LLC Buys 9,253 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UiPath alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.