Mariner LLC Cuts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FPX stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $104.60.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.