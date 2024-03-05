Mariner LLC Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

