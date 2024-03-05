Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $1,564,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 49.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 63.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

