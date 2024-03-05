Mariner LLC Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 224,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,006,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

