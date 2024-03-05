Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,417,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

