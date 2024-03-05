Mariner LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

