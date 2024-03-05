Mariner LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 208.8% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,708,000 after buying an additional 335,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.