Mariner LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 416,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,716,127.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,280. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Down 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

