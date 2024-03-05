Mariner LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

