Mariner LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,058,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.