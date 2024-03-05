Mariner LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 504,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Read Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.