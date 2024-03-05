Mariner LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 446,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,208.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 446,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,108,208.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,293 shares of company stock worth $10,573,258 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

