Mariner LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.