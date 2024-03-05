Mariner LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,562,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,536,000 after purchasing an additional 320,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

