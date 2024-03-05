Mariner LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

