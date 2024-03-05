Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.5 %

NTR stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.