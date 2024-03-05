Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares during the period.

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

