Mariner LLC Purchases 442 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

