Mariner LLC Purchases 4,840 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USO opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

