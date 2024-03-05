Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE WCN opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.96.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
