Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 188.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 177,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.