Mariner LLC Sells 26,201 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.24% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.