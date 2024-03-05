Mariner LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Up 3.5 %

RMD stock opened at $180.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.