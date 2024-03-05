Mariner LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $180.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.87. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.