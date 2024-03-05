Mariner LLC Sells 440 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

