Mariner LLC Sells 5,003 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

