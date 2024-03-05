Mariner LLC Sells 6,103 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFCF opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

