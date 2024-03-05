Mariner LLC Sells 994 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,977,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 890,800 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

