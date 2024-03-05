Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $40,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matson alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 178.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 317.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matson by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Down 1.8 %

MATX stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.