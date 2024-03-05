Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.29. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 15,735 shares.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.