Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.29. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 15,735 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.0601 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

