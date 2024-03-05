Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

