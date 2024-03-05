Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 55,436 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The firm has a market cap of C$53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Microbix Biosystems had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of C$4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Microbix Biosystems

In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 119,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$47,023.25. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

