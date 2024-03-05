Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $41,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

