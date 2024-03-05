MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $44,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 615.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

