MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $44,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

