New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

