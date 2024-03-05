Northern Trust Corp Acquires 112,684 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. William Blair lowered BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,072 shares of company stock valued at $604,377. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.