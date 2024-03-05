Northern Trust Corp Acquires 15,208 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $39,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

