Northern Trust Corp Acquires 195,973 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,103,125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,766. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

TEVA stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

