Northern Trust Corp Acquires 247,484 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,484 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $40,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

