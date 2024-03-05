Northern Trust Corp Acquires 613 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $111,338. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

