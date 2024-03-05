Northern Trust Corp Acquires 65,877 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

