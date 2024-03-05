Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,754 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $41,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,290,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

KTB opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.