Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,754 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $41,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 802,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

