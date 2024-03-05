Northern Trust Corp Acquires 86,253 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $41,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOG

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.