Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $918,324,000.

VUG opened at $342.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $343.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

