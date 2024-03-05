Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $41,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GKOS opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

